Will U.S. retaliation deter Iran? NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks to Abbas Milani, director of Iranian studies at Stanford University, about the conflict between the U.S. and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

Middle East Will U.S. retaliation deter Iran? Listen · 5:12