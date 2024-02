A Ukrainian kindergarten teacher returns to the classroom Iryna Sahan, a kindergarten teacher in Kharkiv, heads back to the classroom for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Europe A Ukrainian kindergarten teacher returns to the classroom A Ukrainian kindergarten teacher returns to the classroom Listen · 5:34 5:34 Iryna Sahan, a kindergarten teacher in Kharkiv, heads back to the classroom for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor