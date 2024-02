In Canada, officials search for Harry, the taxidermy polar bear The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in northern Alberta are on the look out for a stolen taxidermy polar bear nicknamed "Harry."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in northern Alberta are on the look out for a stolen taxidermy polar bear nicknamed "Harry."