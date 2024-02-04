Red carpet looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
John Gaines, from left, Victoria Monet, and Hazel Monet Gaines arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
John Gaines, from left, Victoria Monet, and Hazel Monet Gaines arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The 66th annual Grammy Award show is gearing up. Trevor Noah will be hosting for his fourth consecutive year at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Some big names will be attending including SZA, who has nine nominations for her album "SOS," as well as Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and more.
A number of artists will perform live during the show. Joni Mitchell, a nominee tonight and a nine Grammy award winner, will be performing at the show tonight for the first time. Her live album Joni Mitchell in Newport is up for best folk album.
Here are some of the most memorable looks of the night.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Taylor Swift
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Janelle Monae
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Doja Cat
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Olivia Rodrigo
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Jon Batiste
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Miley Cyrus
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Jelly Roll
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Jelly Roll
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Della Joel and Remy Joel
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Della Joel and Remy Joel
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Billie Eilish
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Coco Jones
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Dua Lipa
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Dua Lipa
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Kylie Minogue
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Noah Kahan
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Ayra Starr
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Ayra Starr
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Boygenius
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Gracie Abrams
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Mark Ronson
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Paty Cantu
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
toggle caption
John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
hide caption
John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Ed Sheeran
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Kat Graham
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Kat Graham
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Fantasia Barrino
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Big Hit and Hit-Boy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Babyface
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Lauren Daigle
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Luis Figueroa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Luis Figueroa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Dawn Richard
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Josh Groban
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Josh Groban
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
toggle caption
Silvana Estrada
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Eric Burton
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Charlotte Lawrence
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Brandi Carlile
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Jessica Ledon and David Guetta
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Tessa Brooks
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Marc Whitmore
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
toggle caption
Montaigne
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A
hide caption
Montaigne
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A