Israel shouldn't keep a military presence in Gaza after the war, analyst says NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Palestinian writer and analyst Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib about the future of security and governance in Gaza.

Middle East Israel shouldn't keep a military presence in Gaza after the war, analyst says Israel shouldn't keep a military presence in Gaza after the war, analyst says Listen · 3:56 3:56 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Palestinian writer and analyst Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib about the future of security and governance in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor