A preview of the unusual primary and caucus system being implemented by Nevada Democrats and Republicans will host primaries Tuesday. GOP voters in the state will have another opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate because there's a Republican caucus later this week.

National A preview of the unusual primary and caucus system being implemented by Nevada A preview of the unusual primary and caucus system being implemented by Nevada Listen · 3:45 3:45 Democrats and Republicans will host primaries Tuesday. GOP voters in the state will have another opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate because there's a Republican caucus later this week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor