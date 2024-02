Is retaliation the most effective way to strike back at Iranian-backed attackers? NPR's Leila Fadel asks Daniel Byman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, about the retaliation for the killings of three service members in Jordan by Iranian-backed militants.

Is retaliation the most effective way to strike back at Iranian-backed attackers?