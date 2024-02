2 LA coffee shops are honoring the final season of 'Curb Your enthusiasm' In honor of the final season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, a California coffeehouse chain is temporarily renaming some of its stores Latte Larry's in honor of the show's star, Larry David.

Television 2 LA coffee shops are honoring the final season of 'Curb Your enthusiasm' 2 LA coffee shops are honoring the final season of 'Curb Your enthusiasm' Listen · 2:08 2:08 In honor of the final season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, a California coffeehouse chain is temporarily renaming some of its stores Latte Larry's in honor of the show's star, Larry David. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor