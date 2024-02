Taylor Swift makes history at the 2024 Grammy Awards Taylor Swift became the first artist ever to win the Grammy for album of the year four times. In doing that, she surpassed Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Music News Taylor Swift makes history at the 2024 Grammy Awards Taylor Swift makes history at the 2024 Grammy Awards Listen · 3:48 3:48 Taylor Swift became the first artist ever to win the Grammy for album of the year four times. In doing that, she surpassed Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor