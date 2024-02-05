A 3-year-old boy in Australia crawled into a mall's Hello Kitty claw machine

The boy's dad told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that it happened "unbelievably" fast, and he had "zero chance to react." Police rescued the boy after they safely shattered the game's glass.

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. You know those machine games where you try to get a prize with a claw? Never works. But some people really get into them - I mean, really get into them. A 3-year-old boy in Queensland, Australia, actually crawled into a Hello Kitty claw machine at a mall recently. Ethan's dad, Timothy Hopper, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that it happened unbelievably fast. Queensland Police rescued Ethan by coaxing him into a corner to cover his eyes so they could shatter the glass and gave him a toy koala. It's MORNING EDITION.

