A 3-year-old boy in Australia crawled into a mall's Hello Kitty claw machine The boy's dad told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that it happened "unbelievably" fast, and he had "zero chance to react." Police rescued the boy after they safely shattered the game's glass.

