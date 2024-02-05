Monkey who escaped wildlife park in Scotland is returned — pudding gets the credit

Searchers tried everything to locate the Japanese macaque, but it was Yorkshire pudding that ended his freedom. A woman noticed pudding she had left on her patio was gone — then she spotted Honshu.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

A monkey who escaped from Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland is back home. The Japanese macaque known as Honshu went missing late last month. Search teams used everything from drones to whistles, but it may have been leftover Yorkshire pudding that did the trick. A woman who lives nearby put some out last week. The next morning, it was gone. She found Honshu and called the wildlife park's monkey hotline. Rangers tranquilized him and took him back to the park.

It's MORNING EDITION.

