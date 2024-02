Monkey who escaped wildlife park in Scotland is returned — pudding gets the credit Searchers tried everything to locate the Japanese macaque, but it was Yorkshire pudding that ended his freedom. A woman noticed pudding she had left on her patio was gone — then she spotted Honshu.

Animals Monkey who escaped wildlife park in Scotland is returned — pudding gets the credit Monkey who escaped wildlife park in Scotland is returned — pudding gets the credit Listen · 0:28 0:28 Searchers tried everything to locate the Japanese macaque, but it was Yorkshire pudding that ended his freedom. A woman noticed pudding she had left on her patio was gone — then she spotted Honshu. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor