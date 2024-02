Will U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria and Yemen lead to more fighting in the region? First, Hamas attacked Israel, igniting a local war. Then the Houthis fired on ships, drawing in the U.S. Navy. Now the U.S .is bombing Iraq, Syria and Yemn as part of a tense standoff with Iran.

First, Hamas attacked Israel, igniting a local war. Then the Houthis fired on ships, drawing in the U.S. Navy. Now the U.S .is bombing Iraq, Syria and Yemn as part of a tense standoff with Iran.