El Salvador's popular but authoritarian president declares election victory Nayib Bukele has surprised no one by claiming a landslide victory in Sunday's presidential election. The contest was dominated by debate over the tradeoff between security and democracy.

Latin America El Salvador's popular but authoritarian president declares election victory El Salvador's popular but authoritarian president declares election victory Listen · 2:35 2:35 Nayib Bukele has surprised no one by claiming a landslide victory in Sunday's presidential election. The contest was dominated by debate over the tradeoff between security and democracy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor