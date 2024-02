Blinken is back in the Middle East as U.S. responds to attack Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in the Middle East, reassuring the region that the U.S. is seeking to de-escalate tensions and pushing for more aid to get into Gaza

Middle East Blinken is back in the Middle East as U.S. responds to attack Blinken is back in the Middle East as U.S. responds to attack Listen · 3:45 3:45 Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in the Middle East, reassuring the region that the U.S. is seeking to de-escalate tensions and pushing for more aid to get into Gaza Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor