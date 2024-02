What we know about King Charles III's cancer diagnosis Less than 18 months into his reign, King Charles is suspending public duties. Buckingham Palace says he'll continue the paperwork of state business as he undergoes outpatient treatment for cancer.

Europe What we know about King Charles III's cancer diagnosis What we know about King Charles III's cancer diagnosis Listen · 4:40 4:40 Less than 18 months into his reign, King Charles is suspending public duties. Buckingham Palace says he'll continue the paperwork of state business as he undergoes outpatient treatment for cancer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor