A deeper look at the representation issues Jay-Z talked about in his Grammys speech While accepting an honorary Grammy, Jay-Z criticized the Recording Academy for ignoring Black artists, including his wife, Beyonce.

Culture A deeper look at the representation issues Jay-Z talked about in his Grammys speech A deeper look at the representation issues Jay-Z talked about in his Grammys speech Listen · 4:26 4:26 While accepting an honorary Grammy, Jay-Z criticized the Recording Academy for ignoring Black artists, including his wife, Beyonce. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor