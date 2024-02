Florida lawmakers consider bill to ban kids under age 16 from apps like TikTok A bill that would ban kids younger than age 16 from social media platforms is making its way through the Florida legislature. Advocates say the ban goes too far and would be impossible to implement.

Law Florida lawmakers consider bill to ban kids under age 16 from apps like TikTok Florida lawmakers consider bill to ban kids under age 16 from apps like TikTok Listen · 3:33 3:33 A bill that would ban kids younger than age 16 from social media platforms is making its way through the Florida legislature. Advocates say the ban goes too far and would be impossible to implement. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor