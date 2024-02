Bipartisan agreement in the Senate would significantly change U.S. immigration policy A $118 billion border and national security agreement started as a feat of bipartisanship, but election year politics are already threatening the bill.

Politics Bipartisan agreement in the Senate would significantly change U.S. immigration policy Bipartisan agreement in the Senate would significantly change U.S. immigration policy Listen · 4:27 4:27 A $118 billion border and national security agreement started as a feat of bipartisanship, but election year politics are already threatening the bill. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor