The latest on the wildfires that have killed more than 120 people in Chile The death toll from raging forest fires in Chile has risen to at least 122, doubling in the past 24 hours. Some 300 people remain missing.

Latin America The latest on the wildfires that have killed more than 120 people in Chile The latest on the wildfires that have killed more than 120 people in Chile Listen · 2:25 2:25 The death toll from raging forest fires in Chile has risen to at least 122, doubling in the past 24 hours. Some 300 people remain missing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor