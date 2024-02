A year after Turkey quakes, calls to hold officials accountable remain unanswered A year after powerful earthquakes devastated southern Turkey, officials have raised the death toll to more than 53,000 people. Calls to hold officials accountable have so far gone unanswered.

Middle East A year after Turkey quakes, calls to hold officials accountable remain unanswered A year after Turkey quakes, calls to hold officials accountable remain unanswered Listen · 3:38 3:38 A year after powerful earthquakes devastated southern Turkey, officials have raised the death toll to more than 53,000 people. Calls to hold officials accountable have so far gone unanswered. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor