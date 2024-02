A piece titled 'As Slow as Possible' has been in performance for 21 years — so far A John Cage piece for organ titled ASLSP — as slow as possible — lives up to its name. It has been in performance for 21 years so far.

Culture A piece titled 'As Slow as Possible' has been in performance for 21 years — so far A piece titled 'As Slow as Possible' has been in performance for 21 years — so far Listen · 5:00 5:00 A John Cage piece for organ titled ASLSP — as slow as possible — lives up to its name. It has been in performance for 21 years so far. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor