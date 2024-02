#2411: Sally's Decimated Dodge Dartre : The Best of Car Talk Sally is a librarian who drives a '63 Dodge Dartre with brakes that fail -are you ready?- periodically. Dewey, Cheetham and Howe meets Dewey Decimal on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2411: Sally's Decimated Dodge Dartre #2411: Sally's Decimated Dodge Dartre Listen · 38:07 38:07 Sally is a librarian who drives a '63 Dodge Dartre with brakes that fail -are you ready?- periodically. Dewey, Cheetham and Howe meets Dewey Decimal on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.