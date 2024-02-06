A Foster Parent On Loving & Letting Go : Fresh Air When Mark Daley and his husband, Jason, became foster parents to two brothers, they fell in love with the children right away. But Daley and his husband also know that their family could change at any moment. Eventually, the boys were reunified with their biological parents. Daley's memoir is Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family. Daley talks about the foster care system at large, as well as the joy and pain he and Jason experienced as foster parents.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reflects on Curb Your Enthusiasm, as it enters its 12th and final season.

Fresh Air A Foster Parent On Loving & Letting Go A Foster Parent On Loving & Letting Go Listen · 46:28 46:28 When Mark Daley and his husband, Jason, became foster parents to two brothers, they fell in love with the children right away. But Daley and his husband also know that their family could change at any moment. Eventually, the boys were reunified with their biological parents. Daley's memoir is Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family. Daley talks about the foster care system at large, as well as the joy and pain he and Jason experienced as foster parents.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reflects on Curb Your Enthusiasm, as it enters its 12th and final season. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor