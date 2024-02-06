Accessibility links
In Good Health: Medical Missteps For Women With Heart Disease : 1A It's American Heart Month.

When it comes to heart disease and heart attacks, women commonly face misdiagnoses and delays in receiving care.

These medical missteps mean women are twice as likely as men to die after having a heart attack. That's according to the European Society of Cardiology.

That's also one of many reasons the CDC says heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. New technological advancements are also helping women have more agency over their heart health.

We discuss how women can better understand the risk factors of heart disease.

In Good Health: Medical Missteps For Women With Heart Disease

A cardiac monitor displays a patient's vitals. Brandon Bell/Getty Images hide caption

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A cardiac monitor displays a patient's vitals.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

How can women better understand the risk factors of heart disease? And how are technological advancements helping women have more agency over their heart health?

