Can American democracy survive the pressure it's under? A historian has an answer NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to historian Allen Guelzo about his book, Our Ancient Faith: Lincoln, Democracy, and the American Experiment.

Author Interviews Can American democracy survive the pressure it's under? A historian has an answer Can American democracy survive the pressure it's under? A historian has an answer Listen · 7:01 7:01 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to historian Allen Guelzo about his book, Our Ancient Faith: Lincoln, Democracy, and the American Experiment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor