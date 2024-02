Why did a creek in Virginia turned a cloudy, white color? Mystery was cleared up Lynchburg Fire Department crews were called to the scene and discovered a clogged drain line at a nearby dairy sent milk overflowing into a sewer and into the creek. There was no public health threat.

Why did a creek in Virginia turned a cloudy, white color? Mystery was cleared up