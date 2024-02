The man who founded the first rock band in Gaza talks about his hopes for the future NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Palestinian musician Raji El-Jaru about the future of culture in Gaza.

Middle East The man who founded the first rock band in Gaza talks about his hopes for the future The man who founded the first rock band in Gaza talks about his hopes for the future Listen · 4:02 4:02 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Palestinian musician Raji El-Jaru about the future of culture in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor