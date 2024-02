The Grammy Music Educator Award went to a teacher in Virginia This year's Music Educator Grammy went to a high school teacher in Virginia for her work with special education and immigrant students.

Music News The Grammy Music Educator Award went to a teacher in Virginia The Grammy Music Educator Award went to a teacher in Virginia Audio will be available later today. This year's Music Educator Grammy went to a high school teacher in Virginia for her work with special education and immigrant students. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor