We'll see a little bit of history at this Sunday's Super Bowl

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Michel Martin. We'll see a bit of history at this Sunday's Super Bowl. For the first time, one of the referees will be a former Super Bowl player. Terry Killens was a linebacker with the Tennessee Titans when they famously came up one yard short of a possible trophy. After he retired in 2002, he changed his stripes and started training to be a ref. Killens jokingly told his hometown station he became a ref because wearing the black and white stripes is slimming. Joking aside, he says he just loves football. It's MORNING EDITION.

