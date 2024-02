We'll see a little bit of history at this Sunday's Super Bowl For the first time, one of the referees will be an ex-Super Bowl player. Terry Killens was a linebacker with the Tennessee Titans when they famously came up a yard short of a possible Lombardi Trophy.

