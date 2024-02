Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies at 62 Keith died on Monday, according to his publicist. His hits included "Red Solo Cup," "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Beer For My Horses" — a duet with Willie Nelson.

