Jennifer Crumbley is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in son's mass shooting A jury returns a verdict in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of teenager who shot and killed fellow students and wounded other people at Oxford High School in 2021.

National Jennifer Crumbley is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in son's mass shooting Jennifer Crumbley is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in son's mass shooting Listen · 6:44 6:44 A jury returns a verdict in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of teenager who shot and killed fellow students and wounded other people at Oxford High School in 2021. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor