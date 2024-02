Country music star Toby Keith is dead at 62 after battle with stomach cancer Country music star Toby Keith, who dominated the charts in the 1990s and 2000s with a string of hits, has died at 62. The singer had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Obituaries Country music star Toby Keith is dead at 62 after battle with stomach cancer Country music star Toby Keith is dead at 62 after battle with stomach cancer Audio will be available later today. Country music star Toby Keith, who dominated the charts in the 1990s and 2000s with a string of hits, has died at 62. The singer had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor