Tracy Sierra's debut novel 'Nightwatching' is a chilling thriller NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Tracy Sierra about her debut novel, the psychological thriller Nightwatching.

Author Interviews Tracy Sierra's debut novel 'Nightwatching' is a chilling thriller Tracy Sierra's debut novel 'Nightwatching' is a chilling thriller Listen · 7:57 7:57 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Tracy Sierra about her debut novel, the psychological thriller Nightwatching. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor