Elections A look at election day in Nevada A look at election day in Nevada Listen · 3:31 3:31 Democrats and Republicans are voting in Nevada's primary election Tuesday. It's not a typical primary day with a presumed winner on both sides, raising confusion ahead of the Republican Party caucus.