Sen. Kyrsten Sinema outlines border deal negotiations NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Arizona Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was one of the chief negotiators of the border deal.

Politics Sen. Kyrsten Sinema outlines border deal negotiations Sen. Kyrsten Sinema outlines border deal negotiations Listen · 7:50 7:50 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Arizona Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was one of the chief negotiators of the border deal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor