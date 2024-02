Senegal's presidential election is delayed amid unrest In Senegal, a delayed presidential election is causing concern for the future of its democracy. The delay was ratified in parliament amidst scenes of chaos — scenes that were mirrored on the streets.

Africa Senegal's presidential election is delayed amid unrest Senegal's presidential election is delayed amid unrest Listen · 3:14 3:14 In Senegal, a delayed presidential election is causing concern for the future of its democracy. The delay was ratified in parliament amidst scenes of chaos — scenes that were mirrored on the streets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor