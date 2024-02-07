The Life and Legacy Of Medgar & Myrlie Evers : Fresh Air The civil rights leader Medgar Evers is maybe more known for his assassination in 1963 than the work he did to fight for voting rights and desegregation. MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid tells the story of Medgar and his wife Myrlie in a new book. Evers was the NAACP field secretary in Mississippi, a state that lynched more Black people than any other. The risks of the job created a lot of tension in their marriage — and after Medgar's death, Myrlie's fury drove her to be an activist herself.

Fresh Air The Life and Legacy Of Medgar & Myrlie Evers Listen · 46:38