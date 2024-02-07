Accessibility links
The Supreme Court Weighs In On Trump Being Removed From The Ballot : Consider This from NPR When it comes to whether or not Trump should appear on presidential ballots, there are at least two questions to consider.

The first is legal — does the 14th amendment apply him?

The second is practical. What would happen if Trump WERE removed from the ballot?

How might his tens of millions of supporters respond?

At a rally last month, the former President suggested if he doesn't get what he views as "fair" treatment, the country is in big trouble.

This week the Supreme Court will weigh whether Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to be president.

We hear from a legal scholar who says it could be the beginning of a, "bloody unraveling of democratic norms."

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org

Analysis

Consider This from NPR

The Supreme Court Weighs In On Trump Being Removed From The Ballot

The Supreme Court Weighs In On Trump Being Removed From The Ballot

Listen · 10:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198910342/1229879805" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

MoveOn members hold signs that read "Disqualify Trump" during a rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court of the United States earlier this month. On Thursday, the Court hears arguments in an appeal of a Colorado court ruling that could keep Trump off that state's primary primary ballot. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn hide caption

toggle caption
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn

MoveOn members hold signs that read "Disqualify Trump" during a rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court of the United States earlier this month. On Thursday, the Court hears arguments in an appeal of a Colorado court ruling that could keep Trump off that state's primary primary ballot.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn

When it comes to whether or not Trump should appear on presidential ballots, there are at least two questions to consider.

The first is legal — does the 14th amendment apply him?

The second is practical. What would happen if Trump WERE removed from the ballot?

How might his tens of millions of supporters respond?

At a rally last month, the former President suggested if he doesn't get what he views as "fair" treatment, the country is in big trouble.

This week the Supreme Court will weigh whether Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to be president.

We hear from a legal scholar who says it could be the beginning of a, "bloody unraveling of democratic norms."

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org

This episode was produced by Connor Donevan, Marc Rivers and Erika Ryan. It was edited by Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.