The Supreme Court Weighs In On Trump Being Removed From The Ballot

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn

When it comes to whether or not Trump should appear on presidential ballots, there are at least two questions to consider.

The first is legal — does the 14th amendment apply him?

The second is practical. What would happen if Trump WERE removed from the ballot?

How might his tens of millions of supporters respond?

At a rally last month, the former President suggested if he doesn't get what he views as "fair" treatment, the country is in big trouble.

This week the Supreme Court will weigh whether Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to be president.

We hear from a legal scholar who says it could be the beginning of a, "bloody unraveling of democratic norms."

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org



This episode was produced by Connor Donevan, Marc Rivers and Erika Ryan. It was edited by Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.