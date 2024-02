Immigration bill falters as border communities deal with the flood of migrants NPR's Michel Martin talks to Republican Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Ariz., about the Senate border measure. An initial vote is expected on the plan intended to cut down the number of unlawful crossings.

