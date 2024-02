Bolts were missing from the door plug that blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9, NTBS says The National Transportation Safety Board says four bolts were missing on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug. It led to last month's inflight blowout and emergency depressurization.

