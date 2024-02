Father of a Michigan school shooting victim attended Crumbley's trial every day NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Steve St. Juliana, his daughter Hana was killed in the 2021 Oxford schools shooting. The shooter's mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

National Father of a Michigan school shooting victim attended Crumbley's trial every day Father of a Michigan school shooting victim attended Crumbley's trial every day Listen · 4:57 4:57 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Steve St. Juliana, his daughter Hana was killed in the 2021 Oxford schools shooting. The shooter's mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor