Decades after the Grateful Dead split up, it sets a record for most Top 40 albums

The band's latest archival release — Dave's Picks, Volume 49 — made the list. That gave the Grateful Dead its 59th Top 40 album – one more than both Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRUCKIN'")

GRATEFUL DEAD: (Singing) Truckin' - like the Doodah (ph) man.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Decades after splitting up, the Grateful Dead set a new record for most Top 40 albums. The group's latest archival release, "Dave's Picks, Volume 49," made the list, which gave the Grateful Dead its 59th Top 40 album - more than Elvis, more than Frank Sinatra. Most of the band's Top 40 albums have come in the last decade or so. "What A Long Strange Trip It's Been." It's MORNING EDITION.

