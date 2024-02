Decades after the Grateful Dead split up, it sets a record for most Top 40 albums The band's latest archival release — Dave's Picks, Volume 49 — made the list. That gave the Grateful Dead its 59th Top 40 album – one more than both Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Music News Decades after the Grateful Dead split up, it sets a record for most Top 40 albums