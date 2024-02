MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid revisits the legacy and marriage of Medgar and Myrlie Evers Reid's new book, Medgar and Myrlie, tells the stories of the civil rights leader from Mississippi and his wife, who became a civil rights activist after Medgar's 1963 assassination.

Race MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid revisits the legacy and marriage of Medgar and Myrlie Evers MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid revisits the legacy and marriage of Medgar and Myrlie Evers Listen · 43:23 43:23 Reid's new book, Medgar and Myrlie, tells the stories of the civil rights leader from Mississippi and his wife, who became a civil rights activist after Medgar's 1963 assassination. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor