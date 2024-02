How Trump is resonating with Nevada voters ahead of caucuses — and November election Former President Donald Trump will be returning to Nevada for Thursday's caucuses, testing out some general-election material for a crucial audience in one of the most pivotal states in the 2024 race.

Elections How Trump is resonating with Nevada voters ahead of caucuses — and November election How Trump is resonating with Nevada voters ahead of caucuses — and November election Listen · 3:34 3:34 Former President Donald Trump will be returning to Nevada for Thursday's caucuses, testing out some general-election material for a crucial audience in one of the most pivotal states in the 2024 race. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor