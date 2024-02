Oklahoma demands teacher bonuses back after overpaying The Oklahoma Department of Education's new teacher bonus program gave over 500 teachers up to $50,000. In a handful of cases, the department overpaid teachers, then demanded they pay the bonuses back.

Education Oklahoma demands teacher bonuses back after overpaying