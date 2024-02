Virginia considers allowing doctors to help people with terminal illnesses to die Virginia lawmakers are considering bills that would allow doctors to prescribe lethal doses of drugs to patients with terminal illnesses who've been given a prognosis of six months or less to live.

Law Virginia considers allowing doctors to help people with terminal illnesses to die Virginia considers allowing doctors to help people with terminal illnesses to die Listen · 3:52 3:52 Virginia lawmakers are considering bills that would allow doctors to prescribe lethal doses of drugs to patients with terminal illnesses who've been given a prognosis of six months or less to live. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor